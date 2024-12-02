Payscout partners Secure Trading Financial Services for European uptake

The partnership allows its merchants to operate in the European market for the first time. Based in the US and established throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific, Payscout is a global payment solution for ecommerce and card-not-present transactions.

Aiming to expand its reach into the European market and to become a full risk PSP, its partnership with STFS will also allow existing, non-European customers to expand into the region. Through the partnership, Payscout’s merchants can benefit from reporting facilities and a merchant self-management portal, with a suite of risk management services and flexible settlement terms.

STFS’ paperless onboarding process allows merchants to board using a single online application and obtain approval in as little as 48 hours.