Payscout launches Condor to facilitate payment processing

The payment processing is made through a front-end portal, increasing efficiency without impact to live agents.

The Condor payment portal uses Payscouts payment processing platform while satisfying current consumer preferences for self-serve bill payment options that can be accessed anytime, anywhere.

Condor enables verified login so that debtors can view their current account information and set up payment arrangements in real time, while the company remains compliant with privacy regulations.

The portal is available as a mobile-enabled website, IVR, or a combination of the two, with customisable parameters to meet business operating needs and client requirements.