Payscape Advisors teams up with AppointmentPlus

Businesses using the AppointmentPlus platform are now able to accept payments in advance for scheduled services, allowing AppointmentPlus clients to manage payment, sales, and appointment data online and at the point-of-sale through one platform.

Payscape Advisors provides small to mid-size business owners with financial technologies that allow them to accept payments, streamline their business, and increase cash flow.

AppointmentPlus is an online scheduler helping businesses and organizations streamline online appointment scheduling. The AppointmentPlus software suite allows users to automate the scheduling process. Features include customer self-scheduling, automated appointment reminders, online payment options, email marketing solutions and syncing capabilities with software applications.