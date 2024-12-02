Paysbuy to roll out 4 payment services

Paysbuy was founded in 2004 and turned into a subsidiary of Dtac, a telco company in Thailand, in 2008. Paysbuy opened up the e-wallet service in Thailand and now offers various online payment options like credit cards, bank transfer, and cash at counters.

In 2013, the total amount of payments made via Paysbuy channels surpassed USD 61 million (BHT 2 billion). For 2014, the company forecasts growth in revenue of 35%.

According to the company`s general manager, quoted by techinasia.com, in 2013 the payment proportions were 38% credit card, 32% cash and 30% internet banking. Paysbuy has more than 500,000 registered accounts.

Currently, Paysbuy provides online payment services to more than 10,000 online merchants. The company expects to have more than 1,000 new merchants by the end of 2014, increasing its market share in the nation to 10%.

