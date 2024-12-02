Paysafes Rapid Transfer expands into US with Skrill

Using Paysafe’s Rapid Transfer identity and verification service, US consumers who transact with a merchant client of Skrill are able make instant online payments from their bank account without leaving the merchant’s website. By logging in with their bank account details at a merchant’s checkout, consumers will be able to rapidly make payments via ACH or wire transfer.

In addition to facilitating merchant payments through online banking, Rapid Transfer also enables consumers to upload funds from their online bank account to their Skrill digital wallet.

Launched in Q3 2016 in the UK, Germany, France, Austria, Italy, and Spain, the solution has since expanded into the Netherlands and Belgium as well as various Scandinavian, Baltic, and eastern European markets. Rapid Transfer is today integrated with over 3,000 banks globally.

For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.