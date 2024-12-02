paysafecard, Samsung partner for online cash payments in the Galaxy Store

Following the partnership, customers can now use paysafecard to buy apps for Samsung smartphones or make in-app purchases. paysafecard enables consumers to use cash to pay online by using a 16-digit PIN to complete the payment transaction.

paysafecard is now available as an alternative payment method in Samsung Galaxy Stores across 21 European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and the UK.

