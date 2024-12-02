paysafecard launches in Iceland

paysafecard is launching in Iceland with sales partners Basko verslanir (10-11 , Kvikk on the go and Kvosin). Negotiations with other distribution partners are already in progress. paysafecard is offered in four denominations (1,500, 3,000, 6,000 and 12,000 Icelandic krona, 1 euro equates to around 135 krona).

As Europes northernmost country, Iceland has around 344,000 inhabitants, according to the official press release. These represent a comparatively young society as a third of all citizens are under 25 years of age. Iceland has an internet usage rate of 98% and a high mobile penetration rate at 121%. As such, the country represents a highly digital and networked population.

Paysafecard was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. The company is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard and Paysafecash.