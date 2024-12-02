paysafecard introduces loyalty programme my PLUS

my paysafecard customers collect PLUS points with every payment transaction or activity they make, such as logging in to the online payments account once a day, as well as one-off activities, such as signing up for the newsletter.

my PLUS is available in all 27 countries in which the online payments account my paysafecard is available, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Great Britain, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Republic of Cyprus.