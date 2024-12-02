paysafecard expands online account my paysafecard to Croatia

my paysafecard allows users to combine their paysafecard PINs in an online account. The account enables customers to pay with their unique user name and password. my paysafecard is not linked to a bank account and can be topped up by using the unique 16-digit PIN that comes with each paysafecard. The account gives customers an overview on information such as the current account balance and transaction history. The system automatically combines the paysafecard PINs for each payment, ensuring that the remaining credit on the paysafecard PINs is always used up.

With the launch of my paysafecard in Croatia, consumers across the country can also benefit from my PLUS, a loyalty programme for all customers who use my paysafecard. The programme, which has been developed and technically implemented by paysafecard, was launched at the beginning of April 2014 in 27 countries.