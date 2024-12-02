paysafecard expands into Lithuania

The specifics of the core product paysafecard have been adapted to local circumstances. Products are issued in the local currency and are available in the amounts of LTL 20, 50, 100 and 300 (1 EUR is roughly equivalent to LTL 3.5 ).

The company has also entered into an agreement with Ashburn, a company installing banking payment card, e-commerce and loyalty system solutions, for distribution in Lithuania. The partnership enables the distribution of paysafecard through the country-wide lottery network via Perlo Paslaugos. The 16-digit paysafecard PINs are available throughout the country at over 2,000 terminals. Terminals are primarily found in the cash till area of supermarkets and shopping malls. Numerous convenience stores are also fitted with terminals.

In recent news, paysafecard has entered the Bulgarian online payments market.