paysafecard expands in Brazil with prepaid service

The global player in the online pre-paid industry already operates in Argentina, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico, and will now provide the continent’s largest local market with a free digital payment method, available 24/7.

Brazil has the fifth-largest population in the world with an internet usage rate of around 60%. It is ranked seventh in the world for gross national product, and is the largest eGames market in Latin America. More than 60% of all eGaming payments are made using cash-based alternative payment systems.

The company will begin its move into Brazil alongside sales partner RV Tecnologia, which will offer paysafecard at 40,000 sales outlets. Payment processing will occur via local partner PrimeiroPay, which offers an extensive understanding of the Brazilian market.

paysafecard will first be accepted mainly by well-known partners in the eGaming sector, and will then be gradually introduced on websites specialising in entertainment, e-learning, travel.

