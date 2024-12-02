paysafecard enters agreement with Spotify

All users of the music streaming service who upgrade from Spotify Free to a Spotify Premium account can now pay for their packages with paysafecard. paysafecard is the first prepaid payment provider who is offering this service to Spotify users.

The new service is available in 27 countries across Europe as well as in Mexico, US, Canada, Turkey, and Australia. Plans to introduce the payment option in further countries are already in place.

Paysafecard is based in Vienna with subsidiaries in London, Dusseldorf, Lucerne, New York, Mexico City and Buenos Aires, among other places. The company was founded in Austria and Germany in 2000 and is a 100% subsidiary of the Skrill Group. The company is now present in 39 countries at over 450,000 sales outlets worldwide with its core product paysafecard.