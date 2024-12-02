paysafecard continues global expansion with the launch in Montenegro

paysafecard is already available in Montenegro in denominations of EUR 5, 10, 25, 50 and 75 to purchase via the local Tobacco S Press d.o.o. shop network which comprises over 300 newspaper and tobacco kiosks. More merchants across the country are expected to sign up in due course.

According to the company, with around 650,000 inhabitants and high levels of internet adoption (around 65%) Montenegro is an emerging European economy. Its GDP is growing at 4.9% per year making it the fastest-growing economy in the Balkans. 40% of Montenegrin people are underbanked and 15% of the population do not possess a credit card.

