Paysafe updates Skrill international money transfer service

As part of the launch, Skrill customers will be able to transfer money to bank accounts and mobile wallets in over 40 countries at the mid-market FX rate, with zero transfer fee.

The money transfer service offers a secure way for expats to transfer money back home, removing the fees and hidden costs associated with this type of service. As the press release underlines, the total value of remittances reached USD 582.4 billion in 2016, according to the World Bank, which also estimated 3% to 4% per year growth in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier in November 2018, Paysafe Group has partnered with Worldpay to establish a standard in iGaming and Sports Betting digital payments acceptance and security in the US.