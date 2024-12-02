Paysafe to launch new digital wallet

The company, which joined the small group of UK technology firms on the FTSE 250 this year, said sales grew to USD 486.7m from USD 223m following its acquisition of rival Skrill in 2015. Pre-tax profit rose to USD 74.6m from USD 4.6m in the first half of its financial year, reflecting the costs of the reverse takeover of Skrill the year before.

Based in the Isle of Man, Paysafe has been focused on the online gambling industry, which forms 45% of its business, while mobile gaming accounts for another 10%.

However, Paysafe now plans to introduce other digital wallets to expand into other markets. The new service, to be launched in September, would be focused on goods such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol, fast food and groceries, while also providing analytics and loyalty options.

Paysafe, known as Optimal Payments before it merged with Skrill last year, upgraded its full-year revenue guidance to between USD 970m and USD 990m, from a previous figure of USD 960m. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2016 are expected to be between USD 287m and USD 293m.