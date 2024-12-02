Paysafe to enable fast settlements for SMBs in the US

The product leverages the company’s collaboration with Company.com and Ingo Money, announced in June 2018, to help digitise merchant settlement for instant money transactions.

Through Paysafe Accelerated Funding, SMBs accepting payments in person will be able to choose a funding option that is best suited for the merchant and their business.

The portfolio comprises of three separate funding options including Express Funding, Same-Day Funding, and Next-Day Funding. All options focus on getting merchants their funds faster, but all is dependent on their daily transactional batch time. Express Funding, for example, allows merchants to receive their available funds, via a linked debit card, within just a few hours, including on weekends and holidays - 24/7, 365 days a year.

