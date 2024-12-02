Paysafe stock surges on reports of takeover interest





The London-based company is based by private equity firms Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, and is allegedly working with a financial adviser in order to evaluate its options.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, in addition to a possible sale, Paysafe is also considering the overall disposal of non-core assets ahead of any transaction.











Paysafe was developed in order to provide payment processing services that allow businesses and companies to accept credit cards, cash, and debit-debit transfers online. The firm also offers prepaid cards and digital wallets, as well as a secure customer experience.

According to Bloomberg, despite de rally, it was noted that the stock remains down about 80% since Paysafe’s 2020 agreement to go public via a merger with the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II. At the same time, the deal had valued the firm at USD 9 million, including debt.

Earlier in 2024, Paysafe gained the Central Bank’s approval to expand in the region of Brazil. The initiative allowed Paysafe to enter the country’s regulated online sports betting and gambling market, offering a secure possibility to expand into Latin America’s largest economy. In addition, Deutsche Bank partnered with Paysafe to introduce a system enabling cash withdrawals and deposits at 12,500 locations across Germany. The system was developed in order to use a digitally generated barcode through the bank’s mobile app, and the feature was set to be launched for Postbank customers, with Deutsche Bank clients gaining access in the second half of 2025.