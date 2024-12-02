Paysafe sponsors North American Verizon IndyCar Series

The sponsorship move is aimed at expanding the motor sport markets, as part of its ongoing global brand strategy for exploiting the substantial growth opportunities it has identified in North America.

Under the new deal, Paysafe will partner with Dale Coyne Racing to provide continued sponsorship to De Melo as its primary brand ambassador as well as extending its patronage to his Brazilian teammate, up and coming driver Pietro Fittipaldi (21).

In 2018, the Verizon IndyCar Series opens on March 11 in St Petersburg, Florida, and concludes in Sonoma, California, on September 16.

