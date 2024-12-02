Paysafe rolls out Mobile Pay solution in the US

According to the press release, featuring apps developed with Apriva and hardware from AnywhereCommerce, Mobile Pay offers a new approach to mobile payments.

Mobile Pay was soft launched in Q3 2019 and has been adopted by 17,000 US SMBs. It allows merchants to action a suite of payment methods wherever they are and whenever they have a smart phone or tablet to hand. Powered by iOS, Android, and Amazon apps, the mPOS transforms mobile devices into credit and debit card processing terminals by connecting them to an AnywhereCommerce-designed Walker BT card reader via Bluetooth, with a USB cable also available.

EMV chip- and MSR swipe-enabled, Mobile Pay’s card reader enables merchants and customers to choose how cards are authorised, with keyed entry via the app also available. Cash, checks, subscriptions, and other recurring payments are also supported.

