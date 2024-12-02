Paysafe partners with Visa to increase customer payment choice in Europe

Paysafe’s card issuing service is designed to offer consumers choice in how they pay in a market where the appetite for prepaid cards is growing globally. According to the press release, a research commissioned by Paysafe Group shows that 10% of consumers globally have used a prepaid card to make a payment in December 2018.

The new Visa membership allows Paysafe to offer commercial and consumer prepaid card programmes within the European Economic Area. By only allowing cardholders to spend what they load, prepaid cards provide the convenience of a credit card without the risk of debt. In addition, they aim to reduce fraud exposure by allowing cardholders to protect their bank account details.

For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.