Paysafe partners with Betr





Following this partnership, customers of Betr will be given the possibility to fund micro-bets and traditional wagers in a secure and efficient manner, by using their personal debit cards. Betr will enable clients to wager and bet on the outcome of any sporting event, during the whole period in which the match is held. The deal aims to offer diversity to the sports-betting products and tools available to US-based customers, including a range of operators that are partners with Paysafe. The users will be given the possibility to make micro-bets or standard sporting bets with their Betr iOS or their Android applications while using their personal smartphone or device. This will allow the clients to securely deposit the funds into their account by using their debit cards, while all the transactions are processed by Paysafe’s payment gateway, in a fast and seamless way.

By being connected to the Paysafe platform, Betr will allow the operator to access the complete range of alternative payment methods (APMs) from the payment provider. These include its digital wallet and its eCash solutions and services.

In addition, the collaboration is also set to further strengthen Paysafe’s presence in the US iGaming space, while the company is already offering its tools to multiple operators and enterprises in Ohio and Massachusetts already.

The partnership aims to extend to multiple additional US states in the near future, as Betr is set to launch in new gaming jurisdictions as well.









Paysafe’s strategy of development

Paysafe had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographical areas around the world.

The payments platform announced its collaboration with Australia-based foreign exchange provider IC Markets in order to have its payment offering extended in LATAM. The deal was initiated in 2018, when IC Markets incorporated Paysafe’s payments API in a deal that aimed to deliver to its European merchants the needed access to more payment methods, such as local payment methods and digital wallets.

In the announcement published in July 2023, IC Market’s traders from multiple LATAM countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile, Mexico, Panama, and Peru, were expected to gain access to Paysafe’s portfolio of payment capabilities. The companies aimed to offer customers the possibility to fund their Forex trading accounts and to use their digital wallets in a safe and efficient manner.

Earlier in May 2023, Paysafe partnered with cryptocurrency exchange company CryptoOrange in order to offer the latter’s customers and clients new ways to buy and sell crypto. CryptoOrange incorporated Paysafe’s card processing solutions, as well as choosing to leverage several of its alternative payment methods.



