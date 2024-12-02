Paysafe offers Skrill, NETELLER digital wallets to Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines customers can now use their Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets to book outbound flights from Qatar, UAE, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman via the airline’s website, backed by full chargeback protection and access to customer support in 16 languages, including Arabic.

The partnership between Paysafe and Ethiopian Airlines has been enabled by FloCash, a pan African payments network that helps partners scale their business and reach the region’s millions of unbanked customers via the use of converging payment technologies.

Available in 200 countries and 18 languages and with over 100 payment options and 40 currencies, Paysafe’s digital wallets, Skrill and NETELLER, provide payment solutions globally. Consumers can upload, withdraw and store funds all through the Paysafe ecosystem.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing airline in Africa and has become one of the continent’s leading carriers. Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.