Paysafe, NMI develop customisable payment processing

NMI is a provider of payments enablement technology for independent sales organisations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs) and payment facilitators. The company will leverage Paysafe’s global acquiring and processing reach and Paysafe will deepen its integration and offering accessible through NMI’s payments enablement technology.

For more than a decade, NMI has been working with Paysafe to deliver its ISOs, ISVs and VARs value-added, innovative payment processing solutions. Through the new collaboration, partners using the NMI gateway can further boost their platforms by enabling their merchants with a frictionless onboarding experience and secure processing of credit card and direct debit (ACH) payments through Paysafe’s supported platforms in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Paysafe delivers a full suite of payments solutions, from card issuing to acquiring, from payment gateways to merchant accounts, from fraud and risk to compliance, from digital wallets and mobile to invoicing.