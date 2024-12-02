Paysafe launches multi-currency cross-border acquiring capabilities in Europe

The new capabilities allow Paysafe to offer processing solutions to more businesses across the European Economic Area (EEA). Among the products it offers, Paysafe’s PCI-compliant payments platform enables processing in over 100 currencies and provides fraud and risk management tools, helping businesses around the world accept payments securely online and through mobile devices.

As a principal member of MasterCard Europe and Visa Europe, Paysafe directly acquires merchant accounts and processes transactions. Through its acquiring capabilities, the company is now able to offer its European payment processing solutions to merchants based in all EEA countries, as well as UK merchant customers with an international presence in the EEA.

According to industry research, global cross-border ecommerce is set to grow to GBP 28 billion by 2020 with the UK expected to have a 60% share of that market.