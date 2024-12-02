Paysafe, HomeSend extend cross-border payments partnership

Through this agreement, Paysafes Neteller and Skrill services will use the HomeSend global payments hub to offer a range of sending destinations and payment options for receiving international money transfers.

HomeSend and Skrill initially collaborated with the launch of remittance services in 2014 and currently have services live in six countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. The agreement will enable users of Paysafe remittance services to access options for receiving funds, including sending money to mobile wallets registered to local mobile network operators, direct to bank accounts and MasterCard cards.

