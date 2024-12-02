Paysafe Group rolls out NETELLER in Japan

Having been issued a licence from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau (KLFB), the wallet service is available for merchants and consumers across the country. The Japanese launch of the NETELLER digital wallet follows the Japanese government setting the target of doubling the percentage of cashless payments to 40% over the coming decade.

Customers use NETELLER to pay at thousands of websites around the globe and send money internationally by making instant money transfers. Moreover, they have a number of online and offline withdrawal and spending options, while also having access to rewards. Businesses using NETELLER have the option to accept and make payments in environments where traditional payment methods may not work.

Earlier in 2018, NETELLER has started offering its customers the opportunity to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

