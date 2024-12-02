Paysafe Group announces partnership with PokerStars

Registered customers of the online poker site in these countries now have the option to use Rapid Transfer to make deposits using their online banking details. Rapid Transfer allows consumers to make online payments instantly from their bank account, without leaving an operator or merchant’s website. Users receive instant confirmation of payment.

PokerStars’ implementation of Rapid Transfer extends its deployment of deposit methods from Paysafe, which already include its digital payment solutions Skrill, NETELLER, and prepaid method paysafecard.

The importance of having secondary payment options is backed up by industry research carried out by Paysafe in 2018 amongst online businesses in the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Austria, where 26% reported that they think that a lack of available payment options on their website is a reason for abandoned transactions.

Earlier in 2019, Skrill, an e-wallet provider and part of Paysafe Group, has announced a partnership with ZenSports, a mobile P2P sports-betting marketplace. For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.