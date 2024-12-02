Paysafe, Google to streamline online payments

As part of the agreement, customers without a credit card or digital banking services, or those that do not want to enter their financial data online for security reasons, can pay online in the Google Play Store using paysafecard. The payment solution enables consumers who prefer or need to use cash to pay online using the 16-digit PIN to complete the payment transaction.

The international rollout of the partnership starts in Poland, where more than one million people a year use paysafecard. paysafecard is currently available in 46 countries and there are more than 600,000 sales outlets worldwide, around 40,000 of which are in Poland.

Earlier in June 2018, Paysafe has completed the acquisition of iPayment. For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.