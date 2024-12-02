Paysafe equips Fanatics Sportsbook with all-inclusive payment solution

In response to changing payment preferences among US online sports bettors, Fanatics Sportsbook has joined forces with Paysafe to meet customers' transactional expectations. Utilising Paysafe's API-based solution through a seamless integration, Fanatics Sportsbook expands options for both deposits and payouts.











Versatile support for Fanatics Sportsbook transactions in multiple states

Paysafe’s support of card transactions enables Fanatics Sportsbook’s customers across Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, to seamlessly deposit into their player account via their debit cards. All card deposits are processed in real time, using the Paysafe payment gateway, which also seamlessly processes player payouts when they cash-out winnings using their eligible cards.

In addition, players who prefer cash in their everyday lives can fund sports bets at Fanatics Sportsbook using Paysafecash, Paysafe’s barcode-based online cash solution. Fanatics Sportsbook customers can also choose from an array of other APMs through the Paysafe platform’s connectivity to various third-party providers.





Future growth and continued collaboration

Following the operator’s regulatory approval in several other US iGaming jurisdictions, Fanatics Sportsbook’s partnership with Paysafe is expected to grow into new states imminently.

Officials from Paysafe said that with the stature of the Fanatics brand in the sports world, they’re happy to partner with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to provide Fanatics Sportsbook and its customers with an unparalleled payments experience. They’re confident that their ‘all in one’ payment solution will exceed the transactional expectations of Fanatics Sportsbook’s diverse customer base and support the brand’s growth in its current and future markets.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Fanatics said they’re happy about their continued partnership with Paysafe. Their single integration has allowed Fanatics to move quickly and has provided them with flexibility that ensures they’re allowing their customers to transact with their preferred payment options. They look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Paysafe as they continue to build on their strong foundation and create an augmented experience for their bettors.