Paysafe completes acquisition of iPayment

iPayment is a US based provider of payment and processing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. In 2017, it generated processing volumes of over USD 25 billion from more than 137,000 merchant customers across the country.

Combined with Paysafes acquisition of MCPS last year, the acquisition establishes Paysafe as a top 5, non-bank, payment processor in the US, according to the company’s press release.

Following the completion of the acquisition, iPayment will be integrated with Paysafes North America payment processing organization.