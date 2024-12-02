Paysafe announces revenues of USD 950 mln in 2016

Paysafe also expects full year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be in the range of USD 270-276 million, compared to market consensus of USD 260 million. Paysafe continues to invest in its compliance and risk management functions, along with the geographic expansion of the Group’s paysafecard business.

The integration of Skrill remains on track to be completed during Q3 2016. The final update on the integration project will be given with the H1 2016 results. Anticipated FY 2016 synergy savings are expected to be in line with those previously announced.