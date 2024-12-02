Paysafe and Handpoint to roll out EMV services globally

Through this partnership, Paysafe, a global provider of payment solutions, offers end-to-end frictionless payments online, in-store and through mobile devices and tablets. The new Paysafe mPOS mobile app for iOS and Android is built exclusively to work with Handpoint’s mobile payments solution, and addresses merchants looking to accept in-field payments. Software developers can also choose to integrate user-friendly SDKs for mobile platforms and cloud-based POS to take advantage of Paysafe and Handpoint’s end-to-end mobile EMV solution: P2PE security, pre-certified EMV, fast and easy merchant activation, and remote terminal management.

Paysafe and Handpoint, the award-winning FinTech provider powering NextGen point of sale (POS), are exhibiting at the Money 2020 show in Las Vegas where they will provide demos of mPOS and POS solutions.