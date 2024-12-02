



Fiserv is a global provider of payment and financial technology, helping clients achieve results in areas such as account processing, digital banking, card issuer processing, payments, ecommerce, merchant services, and the Clover POS system.

A key initiative stemming from this partnership is the integration of Fiserv’s Clover Capital solution, which seeks to increase access to capital for SMBs, facilitating their growth and expansion. Furthermore, Paysafe will utilise Fiserv's Data-as-a-Service solution to strengthen its risk and fraud protection, thereby updating security and trust for both consumers and merchants.

Collaborative launch of a digital wallet

In the US, the two companies are working together to introduce a digital wallet within Fiserv’s Clover merchant network. This wallet will enable businesses to have quicker settlements and a comprehensive suite of banking services, all while improving the customer experience. This development represents an important milestone in the evolution of Paysafe’s business wallet platform, providing a solution focused on financial efficiency and scalability.

Other developments from Paysafe

In January 2025, Paysafe obtained approval from the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) for a payment institution (PI) licence.

This achievement paved the way for Paysafe to enter Brazil's newly regulated online sports betting and gambling market, representing an important expansion into Latin America's largest economy. Additionally, the licence allowed Paysafe to offer payment solutions to Brazilian merchants across multiple sectors, such as ecommerce, travel, and entertainment.

The PI license increased Paysafe’s standing in the Latin American iGaming sector, incorporating Brazil into its list of regulated jurisdictions, which already included Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, and Peru. Notably, Peru introduced its regulated iGaming market in early 2024. Paysafe's involvement in more than 90 regulated global iGaming markets highlighted its dedication to providing specialised payment solutions for the industry.