Paysafe adds payment options to PaySimply

The expanded partnership comes at a time when Canadians are preparing to pay tax bills ahead of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)’s 30 April individual tax return deadline.

Due to this partnership, consumers and small businesses will have access to a wide choice of payment methods, including Paysafe’s online cash solution, Paysafecash. The portfolio of Paysafe payment products on offer through PaySimply can also be used to pay more than 3,000 other bills, including municipal taxes, college and university fees (tuition, housing and meal plans) and utility bills.

In addition, Canadians will be able to use Paysafe’s digital wallets NETELLER and Skrill as new payment options to pay on PaySimply from their account balance. Paysafe currently allows PaySimply users to pay using their Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card.

