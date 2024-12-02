Paysafe acquires affiliate technology provider Income Access

Income Access provides affiliate technology for businesses to manage their performance marketing programmes. In addition, more than 25,000 affiliates use the company’s multi-channel software for their marketing campaigns. Income Access was founded in 2002 and is based in Canada with employees in Vancouver, London and Brisbane.

Paysafe President and Chief Executive Officer Joel Leonoff said: “By adding Income Access’s affiliate technology to our product suite alongside our Skrill and NETELLER brands and deepening our merchant relationships, this transaction delivers on Paysafe’s strategic objectives to provide relevant payment solutions that serve the evolving needs of our merchants.

Subsidiaries of Paysafe have acquired the Income Access business from EcomAccess, IA Digital Marketing and their shareholders as well as certain software and related intellectual property from Share Results, a company owned by the shareholders of Income Access.