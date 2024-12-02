Payroll services provider DailyPay prepares for 2025 US IPO





According to Reuters, the New York-based firm is currently in talks to hire investment bankers for its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO), which could value the company between USD 3 billion and USD 4 billion.

In addition, it was also mentioned that DailyPau’s IPO plans are subject to market conditions and have not been finalised at the moment. DailyPay declined to comment or to offer any more details on the matter.











More information on DailyPay’s preparation for the 2025 US IPO

The Payroll services provider operates a digital wallet that was developed in order to allow workers access to the wages as they earn them instead of having to wait for their paychecks on a fixed date. DailyPay also focuses on meeting the needs of customers and partners in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. Its suite of services includes a set of financial wellness products, as well as tools that were designed to reduce employee turnover and boost worker productivity.

DailyPay’s plans to go public come as multiple companies and institutions in the financial services industry are currently preparing for stock market launches later in 2025, aiming to focus on an improved outlook for equity capital markets.

Earlier in 2024, DailyPay announced the launch of its new feature, International Remittances, which expanded the reach of its platform and aimed to accelerate its development process. The capability was designed in order to provide users with the possibility to send money to family and friends around the world, in a more efficient and secure manner. In the same month, the company raised a USD 100 million increase in its secured credit facility from Citi.