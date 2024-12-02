Payroc rolls out iOS and Android mPOS solution

The solution, along with a compact EMV chip and magnetic stripe card reader with Bluetooth connectivity, are now available for App Store or Google Play download, and will be marketed through the company’s nationwide network, as well as directly to retailers. It will work with iTransact gateway and PayFac platform enabling integrated payments across multiple commerce channels, including online, virtual terminal, recurring billing and electronic invoicing.

The company serves and supports more than 10,000 merchants throughout North America. It is a registered ISO and payment facilitator of Fifth Third Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.