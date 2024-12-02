Payroc partners with sunday





Following this announcement, this strategic deal will offer restaurants a faster, more efficient payment process, as well as the possibility to enable staff to deliver secure and quick checkout, directly at the table for diners.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











Throughout this initiative, Payroc and sunday aim to optimise the US dining experience with sunday's PAX A920 Pro handheld payment terminal, powered by Payroc Cloud. The solution was developed in order to boost security, as well as to speed table turns, support card-on-file transactions, and enhance guest satisfaction.

In addition, sunday's PAX A920 Pro payment terminal will deliver a friction-free payment process designed for modern restaurants. Servers will be given the possibility to easily present the bill, add tips with smart tip suggestions, and complete payments instantly at the table. These terminals support payment cards and mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as flexible bill splitting, with options for digital or printed receipts.

The terminals were powered through Payroc Cloud for plug-and-play setup and remote management. At the same time, Secure Tokens will safeguard guest data by replacing sensitive payment information with unique identifiers in order to keep the data protected. Payroc Cloud supports app switching, making it easy to integrate and providing a better experience for partners, their merchants, and, ultimately, their customer base. These features are expected to be combined in order to enhance security, improve table turn times, and support overall card-on-file transactions - making checkout faster and more secure.