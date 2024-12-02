



In a bid to expand its reach across North America, Payroc introduced card-present payments in Canada, enabling partners to leverage the company as a single provider of US and Canadian payment solutions. The current move supports Payroc in advancing its commitment to delivering its solutions across the Canadian market and further growing its footprint. By integrating with Moneris Go point-of-sale (POS) devices, a payment terminal line developed to support transactions for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Payroc aims to expand the reach and capabilities of its sales partners.











How will Moneris support Payroc’s operations?

As part of the alliance, Payroc aims to assist its partners’ connections with Moneris Go through its eConduit product, Payroc Cloud, which facilitates payments via a simplified integration process, minimising implementation time. In addition, the cloud-based API includes a line of supported devices with advanced payment tools such as remote device management and omnichannel payments, with access to upcoming products without requiring reintegration.



Moreover, Payroc is set to provide two advanced smart terminals, Moneris Go (the PAX A920) and Moneris Go Plus (the Ingenico AXIUM DX8000). Also, each terminal is equipped with touchscreen technology, extensive battery life, increased security standards, Wi-Fi connectivity, and cellular connection. By integrating Payroc Cloud with Moneris Go, the two companies focus on providing flexible partnership options personalised to the specific needs of clients. ISVs wanting semi-integrating payment solutions can utilise Moneris Go devices in Canada while collaborating with Payroc’s payment platform in the US. In addition, sales partners can deliver Moneris Go as a standalone product to their merchant base, thus working towards optimising their product portfolios within the Canadian market.

As of the announcement, partners are set to leverage Payroc as their single provider for payment solutions in the US and Canada via the introduction of Moneris Go. The collaboration with Moneris allows Payroc to provide a complete solution for processing card-present payments, supporting partners in simplifying operations and optimising vendor relationships.