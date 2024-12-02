Payroc acquires assets of iTransact

The transaction leads to expansion of Payroc’s payments business, adding 300 advisor referral partners and 6,000 merchants with more than USD 1.3 billion in annual processing volume.

Payroc also gains mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) technology, a proprietary ecommerce gateway, and a proprietary integrated payment facilitator (PayFac) platform that will enhance the delivery of customised vertical market payment solutions for micro, small and medium-sized merchants.

Payroc will preserve and maintain the iTransact brand with its referral partner and merchant relationships, emphasising continuity and consistency across all business functions, including sales, service, support and operations.