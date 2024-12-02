Payrights pay later solution now available online

Customers will now be able to select Payright at the online checkout allowing them to opt for the buy now, pay later payment option for their purchases.

Payright has created payments modules supporting its ecommerce capability with platforms including Magento, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, and Drupal, with other platforms scheduled for release in the coming months of 2019. The functionality is built directly into the platform giving Payright access to merchants across its target market.

According to the press release, Payright has also unveiled its new branding and visual identity. So far, the company has acquired over 1,500 merchants and its end customer base is around 20,000.