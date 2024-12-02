Payright raises USD 27 mln in Series D fundraise

Payright’s debt and equity raise was led by Henslow in partnership with Escala Partners. According to the press release, the company aims to accelerate its growth profile and the raised capital will be used in this scope.

Payright is partner-led and has a consultative partnership approach with merchants. Merchants’ transactions are settled the same day, upfront and in full, and the company manages the customer’s repayment obligations, mitigating any risk for the merchant.

In its first three years of lending, Payright has partnered with over 1,500 merchants. The company’s end customer base is around 20,000.