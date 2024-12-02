Payrexx announces online integration with Worldpay

The partnership between Payrexx and the payment provider Worldpay will offer shoppers new payments methods, as well as straightforward purchase options, eliminating the need for any website building or coding skills.

Also, through this integration, Payrexx can provide user-friendly payment solutions for businesses based in the UK, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic, as well as other Central and Eastern European countries. The company uses tools such as paylink and virtual POS that allow merchants to accept payments by email, SMS and social media channels.

Worldpay enables Payrexx’s customers to accept over 300 payment types including Qiwi and Yandex in Eastern European countries. With the partnership, users will be able to take advantage of this range of payment to facilitate their business operations in these regions.

At the same time, Payrexx has also launched a marketing campaign in the UK, and will start onboarding merchants primarily focusing on businesses in the travel and fundraising sectors. Payrexx will be working with a UK-based marketing company with the aim of driving UK market, developing local market insights and helping merchants to get started faster with Payrexx.

