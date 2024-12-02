The approval allows PayRetailers Chile SpA to operate in accordance with the latest regulatory framework established by the Central Bank of Chile.

The CMF recently released a list of Payment Service Providers (PSPs) authorised to conduct cross-border acquiring under the transitional provisions of Chapter III.J.2 of the Compendium of Financial Regulations.

These regulatory updates introduce new models for digital payments, reflecting the growing need for financial services that connect local businesses with international markets.

Regulatory approval and market impact

With this authorisation, PayRetailers can continue facilitating international transactions for merchants in Chile while ensuring compliance with local regulations. The company provides payment processing infrastructure designed to support businesses expanding across Latin America, offering services that align with regulatory standards.

The authorisation solidifies PayRetailers’ presence in the region, enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of local payment landscapes. By integrating technology-driven solutions, the company supports merchants in providing various payment options while maintaining regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions.

In the official press release, representatives from PayRetailers stated that securing the CMF’s approval represents an important step in the company’s ability to support businesses in Chile. They noted that as cross-border commerce continues to grow, companies require payment providers that can manage regulatory developments while ensuring efficient transaction processing.

They also emphasised that PayRetailers leverages local expertise and technology to assist merchants in expanding internationally, and added that the authorisation supports the company's role in the digital payments sector in Latin America, helping businesses meet regulatory obligations while maintaining operational efficiency.





A closer look at PayRetailers

Established in 2017, PayRetailers is a payment processing provider operating in Latin America and Africa. The company offers customised payment solutions through a flexible platform supported by direct API integration and commercial agreements.

With access to more than 300 local payment methods, PayRetailers aims to adapt to evolving market needs through its scalable technological infrastructure.