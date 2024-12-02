PayRetailers expands into African market, covers 12 countries

The company now operates in 12 countries across the continent, offering cross-border online merchants a unified payment solution aimed at simplifying access to local payment methods. The new markets include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria. This follows a recent entry into Rwanda, Zambia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

PayRetailers provides businesses with a payment platform that integrates local methods such as M-Pesa, Airtel, and MTN. The platform is designed to support companies in scaling their operations regionally with minimal technical adjustments. For existing users, the expansion requires no new integrations, as the system runs through the same API.

Expanding access to emerging markets

The company’s efforts are part of a more comprehensive strategy to support businesses targeting underbanked populations in Africa. With mobile connectivity on the rise across the continent, PayRetailers positions itself as an important player in facilitating financial inclusion. By expanding its footprint, the company enables global merchants to explore emerging market opportunities.

In addition to Africa, PayRetailers has plans to expand further into Europe. Drawing on its experience in Latin America, the firm aims to address the distinct payment preferences and needs of African consumers and businesses.

In the company press release, representatives from PayRetailers highlighted the importance of this move, noting that the expansion into eight African markets underscores the company's goal to provide region-specific payment options. They pointed out that in countries such as Kenya, the focus is on mobile money through M-Pesa, while in South Africa, a combination of card and cash solutions is available. They also emphasised that these services are accessible through a single API, simplifying the process for merchants.

Founded in 2017, PayRetailers offers payment processing solutions for businesses in Latin America and Africa. The company supports over 300 local payment methods and has built a platform that is both flexible and scalable in a bid to adapt to the changing needs of the markets it serves.