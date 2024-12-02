PayRange wallet supports funding through PayPal and Venmo

This development in PayRange’s journey involves the integration of PayPal and Venmo (in the US only) as funding sources within the PayRange wallet. PayRange's user base of over 7 million now have the simplicity and convenience of using PayPal and Venmo as a funding source to make seamless transactions at over 500,000 vending machines throughout the US and Canada.











Increasing sales potential and user satisfaction

Integrating PayPal and Venmo as funding sources enables operators to expand payment options while providing users with increased confidence and flexibility in their payment choices, fostering elevated sales potential and revenue growth. At the same time, users benefit from paying trusted platforms PayPal and Venmo while machine owners can accept these payment methods at no additional cost or updates.

Executives from PayRange said that through this integration, Venmo and PayPal customers will gain the capability to effortlessly connect their PayPal or Venmo accounts with the PayRange wallet. By expanding their payment options, they continue to provide a user-friendly and hassle-free mobile payment experience, encouraging increased customer satisfaction and engagement.

The addition of PayPal and Venmo funding options complement other methods already available in the PayRange app, such as credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, campus cards, EBT, and sign-in to hundreds of banks such as Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank.





Prevoius news from PayRange

In March 2020, PayRange has introduced a new feature allowing machine operators to transfer mobile payment settlements to a debit card. This 24/7 service, responding to COVID-19 economic challenges, enables real-time withdrawals, providing operators with on-demand access to funds. The optional feature ensures flexibility, with remaining funds deposited via ACH on the regular schedule.





More information about PayRange

PayRange was founded to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 6 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada.