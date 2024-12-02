Payrailz debuts with payments solutions for small FI

The US-based startup was founded with the aim of helping financial institutions with a new payment experience. The company wants to challenge the solutions offered by alternative payments providers currently trying to disrupt the industry. The technology it leverages is inspired from other industries and technologies, such as artificial intelligence to meet the growing demand to automate tasks for users.

Payrailz is funded by well-established investors and financial organizations, with Live Oak Ventures acting as the lead investor, according to the press release.