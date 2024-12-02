By integrating Payrails’ platform, the collaboration aims to also improve transactions and strengthen fraud prevention, enabling Flix to scale efficiently across global markets while advancing its mission to make sustainable travel more accessible.











A wider range of payment options for Flix’s global client base

Flix’s network requires an adaptable payment solution to support its expansion and ensure localised payment experiences. Payrails aims to facilitate integrations with local payment processors and methods, ensuring travellers can pay using their preferred options by reducing complexity and increasing accessibility.

Payrails’ modular payment system optimises authorisation rates, automates workflows, and improves transaction efficiency across regions such as Europe, North America, and Turkiye, supporting Flix’s continued expansion into South America and India. With smart routing, transactions are directed to the optimal processor, while automated retries and fallback mechanisms ensure business continuity.

Payrails’ platform is compliant with industry standards, offering a secure infrastructure to protect transactions. Its fraud prevention product integrates real-time management tools to minimise fraud exposure and reduce chargebacks, thus strengthening Flix’s payment ecosystem and securing travel booking experiences for clients.

Flix chose Payrails for its payment expertise and data-driven approach that will help it build scalable solutions for its global customer base. Payrails’ vision is to help Flix transform mobility and make sustainable travel accessible, along with modular solutions. It also aims to strengthen its payment infrastructure by optimising payment operations, allowing customers to transact easily with their preferred payment methods, and reducing time-to-market. Together, the two companies continue to co-develop solutions that improve the checkout experience and address the industry’s challenges.

For more information about Payrails, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.