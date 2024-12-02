Payquicker partners Thunes for global e-wallet expansion

This partnership is designed to meet the growing demand for a variety of payout methods, particularly in emerging markets where e-wallets are increasingly used as financial tools.

PayQuicker provides businesses and individuals with secure global payouts in local currencies across various sectors, including accounts payable, affiliate networks, direct selling, and platforms. By integrating additional e-wallet capabilities into its global payouts solutions, PayQuicker aims to improve its ability to offer efficient and timely payments.

According to PayQuicker, digital wallets are playing a significant role in financial management, especially in regions with limited traditional banking infrastructure. The collaboration with Thunes is expected to enhance the speed and security of payments, providing an alternative to traditional banking and supporting economic activities in emerging markets.





Businesses often face difficulties in making real-time payouts in emerging markets, where traditional cross-border payments can be slow and expensive. With a significant portion of the population in these regions relying on e-wallets, integrating these payment methods is seen as crucial for businesses.





PayQuicker plans

The company intends to offer access to over 120 e-wallets in key emerging markets, which includes services like GCash in the Philippines, Orange Money and M-Pesa in Africa, Daviplata in Colombia, and Alipay in China. These e-wallets provide real-time fund availability for payees.

PayQuicker is a global payouts orchestration platform that provides payment solutions across various industries. Established in 2008, the company facilitates real-time payouts in over 214 countries and territories, supporting more than 80 currencies. PayQuicker's services include bank accounts, prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and digital wallets, all designed to enhance global business growth.