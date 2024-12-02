PayPoint teams up with Amey for payment solution

PayPoint and Amey work together to develop and launch Make a Payment which offers more choice to the public and trade in how they pay for services from Amey.

Launched in late 2014, the online payments website is now being used by everyone from DIYers to builders to shop and restaurant owners to the travelling public to pay for services as diverse as damage caused to roadworks, bulky waste collections and license payment for cherry pickers.

PayPoint delivers payments and services through its unique combination of local shops, mobile and online distribution channels, delivered both through its owned businesses and by integrating the best services from more specialised suppliers.